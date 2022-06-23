Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged with armed robbery after liquor stolen

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 12:31 pm
On Wednesday, Shortly after 12 p.m., a London, Ont., man entered a business on York Street and picked out a bottle of liquor, proceeding to conceal it under his clothing, according to police. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, Shortly after 12 p.m., a London, Ont., man entered a business on York Street and picked out a bottle of liquor, proceeding to conceal it under his clothing, according to police. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London, Ont., man was arrested in relation to a robbery in the city’s downtown core Wednesday.

Shortly after 12 p.m., police said a man entered a business on York Street and picked out a bottle of liquor, proceeding to conceal it under his clothing.

Read more: Bank robbery reported in Harriston on Wednesday

According to police, he attempted to leave the building when approached by security.

Trending Stories

The suspect revealed a knife and fled the area on a bicycle.

Police located the suspect in the 100 block of Dundas Street.

According to police, Braydon Bridge, 29, of London, has been charged with one count of armed robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been released from court and is scheduled to appear in a London court on Aug. 8 in relation to the charge.

