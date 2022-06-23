London, Ont. man charged with armed robbery after liquor stolen

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man was arrested in relation to a robbery in the city’s downtown core Wednesday.

Shortly after 12 p.m., police said a man entered a business on York Street and picked out a bottle of liquor, proceeding to conceal it under his clothing.

According to police, he attempted to leave the building when approached by security.

The suspect revealed a knife and fled the area on a bicycle.

Police located the suspect in the 100 block of Dundas Street.

According to police, Braydon Bridge, 29, of London, has been charged with one count of armed robbery.

He has been released from court and is scheduled to appear in a London court on Aug. 8 in relation to the charge.