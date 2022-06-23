Bank robbery reported in Harriston on Wednesday

Wellington County OPP are investigating a bank robbery in Harriston, Ont., on Wednesday.
Around 3 p.m., three people armed with handguns were reported entering a business on Elora Street South.
“They threatened staff and clients,” said Wellington County OPP officer Joshua Cunningham in a video posted to West Region OPP Twitter.
According to police, the suspects stole an “unknown amount of currency” and fled south on Elora Street in a silver sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
