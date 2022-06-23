Menu

Crime

Bank robbery reported in Harriston on Wednesday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 9:04 am
Around approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, three people armed with handguns were reported entering a local bank on Elora Street South in Harriston, Ont., According to Wellington County OPP. View image in full screen
Around approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, three people armed with handguns were reported entering a local bank on Elora Street South in Harriston, Ont., According to Wellington County OPP. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP are investigating a bank robbery in Harriston, Ont., on Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., three people armed with handguns were reported entering a business on Elora Street South.

“They threatened staff and clients,” said Wellington County OPP officer Joshua Cunningham in a video posted to West Region OPP Twitter.

According to police, the suspects stole an “unknown amount of currency” and fled south on Elora Street in a silver sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPP tagInvestigation tagBank Robbery tagWellington County tagHarriston tagbank robbery harrison tagElora Street South. tagminto bank robbery tag

