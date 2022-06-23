Bank robbery reported in Harriston on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are investigating a bank robbery in Harriston, Ont., on Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., three people armed with handguns were reported entering a business on Elora Street South.

“They threatened staff and clients,” said Wellington County OPP officer Joshua Cunningham in a video posted to West Region OPP Twitter.

#WellingtonOPP investigating armed bank robbery in #Harriston in the @TownofMinto. three suspects fled south with an undisclosed amount of currency. Call 1-888-310-1122 if you can help investigators ^JC @wellingtncounty @CSGWtips pic.twitter.com/W7V8JC60CR — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 23, 2022

According to police, the suspects stole an “unknown amount of currency” and fled south on Elora Street in a silver sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.