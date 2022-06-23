SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Saskatchewan to move from weekly to monthly COVID-19 reports, 231 new cases reported last week

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 6:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Fauci: COVID-19 vaccines for children under five have met ‘gold standard’ of testing' Fauci: COVID-19 vaccines for children under five have met ‘gold standard’ of testing
WATCH: Responding to a question about the safety and efficacy of the approval process for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children under five, U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci provided reassurances that both have undergone the “gold standard” of trials. “The bottom line of all of this is that the FDA evaluation and analysis of safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data were very rigorously and comprehensively looked at,” Dr. Fauci said.

The Saskatchewan government is moving to monthly COVID-19 reports this summer rather than weekly reports.

“In recent weeks, COVID-19 surveillance indicators suggest a decreasing trend in COVID-19 infections,” the government stated in a release.

Read more: Indoor masking not required at USask starting July 4

The last weekly report will be released on June 30.

On July 21, a 3-week report will be released consisting of case numbers and other data from June 26 to July 16.

The first monthly report will be released on August 18, with a reporting period of July 17 to Aug. 13.

The report will continue to be released on Thursdays monthly at 1:30 p.m. and posted on the government’s website.

“The Ministry and health sector partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 surveillance data and the frequency of reporting may be adjusted in the future based on observed trends.”

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said residents should continue personal risk assessments over the summer.

Trending Stories

“They should continue considering using a mask and improving ventilation if hosting a crowded indoor event; or better still, spend time outdoors during our great Saskatchewan summer,” Shahab said.

“We will continue to ensure that people have access to information on a monthly basis, through detailed public health analysis and more frequent reporting if concerning trends emerge,” Shahab added.

Read more: Sask. COVID-19 wastewater numbers show transmission rates ‘fairly low’

Shahab asked residents to think about remaining up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses.

231 cases reported last week

The province reported 231 new COVID-19 cases last week that were confirmed by laboratory testing.

Variants of concern data is not available for last week due to a sequencing database issue.

The province also reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier self-isolating with COVID-19' Manitoba premier self-isolating with COVID-19

 

