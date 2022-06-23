Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIU investigating death of armed man in Winnipeg police presence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Forensics crews investigate a Henrietta Ave. home where an armed man injured himself in Winnipeg police presence' Forensics crews investigate a Henrietta Ave. home where an armed man injured himself in Winnipeg police presence
Winnipeg Police Service forensics crews investigate a Henrietta Avenue home where a man armed with a knife had injured himself while police were trying to de-escalate the situation. The Independent Investigation Unit said it is looking into the incident.

The province’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the death of a man that occurred in police presence early Thursday morning.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said it was notified about an incident on Henrietta Avenue in Winnipeg, in which an armed man allegedly injured himself with a knife while police were trying to de-escalate the situation.

Read more: One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

According to the IIU, a taser was used in an effort to keep the man from further injuring himself.

Trending Stories

The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Because the incident involved a death, the IIU is requesting a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the arrest is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify' Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify
Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagHealth Sciences Centre tagIIU tagIndependent Investigation Unit tagArmed man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers