IIU investigating death of armed man in Winnipeg police presence

The province’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the death of a man that occurred in police presence early Thursday morning.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said it was notified about an incident on Henrietta Avenue in Winnipeg, in which an armed man allegedly injured himself with a knife while police were trying to de-escalate the situation.

According to the IIU, a taser was used in an effort to keep the man from further injuring himself.

The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Because the incident involved a death, the IIU is requesting a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

Anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the arrest is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

