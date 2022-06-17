One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

One man is dead after being shot by a police officer Friday in Winnipeg’s North End.
Police say it happened near Salter Street and Mountain Avenue just after 4 p.m.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.
Salter between St. John’s and College and Mountain between Powers and Anderson is closed this evening.
A witness tells Global News they heard three shots fired and police cars immediately swarmed the area.
A black SUV could be seen in a taped-off area with the driver door open.
Manitoba’s police watchdog, the IIU, has taken over responsibility of the investigation.
