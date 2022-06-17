Menu

Crime

One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 9:18 pm
An SUV with its door open is seen near Salter and Mountain as police taped off the area Friday night. View image in full screen
An SUV with its door open is seen near Salter and Mountain as police taped off the area Friday night. Iris Dyck/Global News

One man is dead after being shot by a police officer Friday in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police say it happened near Salter Street and Mountain Avenue just after 4 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Salter between St. John’s and College and Mountain between Powers and Anderson is closed this evening.

A witness tells Global News they heard three shots fired and police cars immediately swarmed the area.

A black SUV could be seen in a taped-off area with the driver door open.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the IIU, has taken over responsibility of the investigation.

A police car sits near Mountain Avenue as officers taped off the area due to an investigation Friday. View image in full screen
A police car sits near Mountain Avenue as officers taped off the area due to an investigation Friday. Iris Dyck/Global News

