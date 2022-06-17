One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after being shot by a police officer Friday in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police say it happened near Salter Street and Mountain Avenue just after 4 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Salter between St. John’s and College and Mountain between Powers and Anderson is closed this evening.

Today at approx. 4:15 p.m., WPS responded to Salter/Mountain for an Officer-involved incident. One male transported critical, and succumbed to his injuries.

A witness tells Global News they heard three shots fired and police cars immediately swarmed the area.

A black SUV could be seen in a taped-off area with the driver door open.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the IIU, has taken over responsibility of the investigation.

