Crime

Manitoba RCMP officer charged for two 2021 assaults, IIU says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 2:46 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing charges in two separate incidents, the province’s police watchdog said Wednesday.

Const. Erik Grimolfson has court dates in Selkirk and Winnipeg this June for a pair of unrelated assault cases, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said.

Both incidents occurred in 2021. The first, the IIU said, involved an assault allegation while the officer was on duty in Selkirk. The second involved a car crash on Mayfair Avenue in Winnipeg that winter, while the officer was off-duty.

The IIU’s civilian director said in both cases, there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

