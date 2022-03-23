Winnipeg cop to face charges in connection with 2021 auto crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg police officer is headed to court in May to face driving-related charges, the province’s police watchdog says.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has completed its investigation into the details of a car crash in October of last year, which involved Const. Bradley Louden of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The crash took place at the intersection of Main Street and College Avenue on Oct. 28, 2021, and sent three people to hospital, including two officers who were in an unmarked police vehicle.

The IIU said its determination is that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe a criminal code and Highway Traffic Act offence occurred.

Louden will face charges of dangerous driving and misuse of emergency vehicle equipment in Winnipeg Provincial Court on May 16.

