Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cop to face charges in connection with 2021 auto crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 2:39 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg police officer is headed to court in May to face driving-related charges, the province’s police watchdog says.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has completed its investigation into the details of a car crash in October of last year, which involved Const. Bradley Louden of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The crash took place at the intersection of Main Street and College Avenue on Oct. 28, 2021, and sent three people to hospital, including two officers who were in an unmarked police vehicle.

Read more: Police, civilian vehicles collide in Winnipeg crash

The IIU said its determination is that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe a criminal code and Highway Traffic Act offence occurred.

Trending Stories

Louden will face charges of dangerous driving and misuse of emergency vehicle equipment in Winnipeg Provincial Court on May 16.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspect fleeing police led to fatal Provencher Boulevard crash: WPS' Suspect fleeing police led to fatal Provencher Boulevard crash: WPS
Suspect fleeing police led to fatal Provencher Boulevard crash: WPS – Oct 5, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagIIU tagIndependent Investigation Unit tagOfficer Charged tagpolice car crash tagPolice Charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers