Manitoba IIU investigating after Springfield officer fires gun at detachment office

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer with the Springfield Police Service fired his gun.
In a release Monday, the Independent Investigation Unit says an on-duty officer fired his gun in the detachment office Feb. 14.
The release says no one was injured, but gives no further details.
The IIU says it was notified about the incident on April 28 after the Springfield Police Service “recently become aware” of it.
The IIU’s civilian director has decided it’s in the public’s interest to investigate, following a review.
The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.
