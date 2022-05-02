Manitoba IIU investigating after Springfield officer fires gun at detachment office

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer with the Springfield Police Service fired his gun.

In a release Monday, the Independent Investigation Unit says an on-duty officer fired his gun in the detachment office Feb. 14.

The release says no one was injured, but gives no further details.

1:46 ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout – Feb 9, 2017

The IIU says it was notified about the incident on April 28 after the Springfield Police Service “recently become aware” of it.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family of Manitoba man shot by police says officer should have used other methods

The IIU’s civilian director has decided it’s in the public’s interest to investigate, following a review.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.