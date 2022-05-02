Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba IIU investigating after Springfield officer fires gun at detachment office

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 3:39 pm
Manitoba IIU civilian director, Zane Tessler. View image in full screen
Manitoba IIU civilian director, Zane Tessler. Global News / File

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer with the Springfield Police Service fired his gun.

In a release Monday, the Independent Investigation Unit says an on-duty officer fired his gun in the detachment office Feb. 14.

Read more: Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with drunk driving

The release says no one was injured, but gives no further details.

Click to play video: '‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout' ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout – Feb 9, 2017

The IIU says it was notified about the incident on April 28 after the Springfield Police Service “recently become aware” of it.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family of Manitoba man shot by police says officer should have used other methods

The IIU’s civilian director has decided it’s in the public’s interest to investigate, following a review.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagno injuries tagManitoba IIU tagManitoba Independent Investigation Unit tagManitoba’s police watchdog tagSpringfield Police Service taggun fired in detachment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers