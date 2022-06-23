Police seek to locate federal offender known to frequent Greater Toronto Area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto police said officers are searching for 24-year-old Jerry Lewis, who is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

According to police, Lewis is five-feet-ten-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers said he is currently serving a five-year and one-month sentence for five counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement