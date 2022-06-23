Menu

Crime

Police seek to locate federal offender known to frequent Greater Toronto Area

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 3:24 pm
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jerry Lewis who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jerry Lewis who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto police said officers are searching for 24-year-old Jerry Lewis, who is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

According to police, Lewis is five-feet-ten-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged after ‘homemade explosive’ set off at Newmarket mall: police

Officers said he is currently serving a five-year and one-month sentence for five counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

