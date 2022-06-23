Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian MPs will continue hybrid sittings of Parliament until next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Parliament to allow MPs to participate virtually after contentious vote on hybrid sittings' Parliament to allow MPs to participate virtually after contentious vote on hybrid sittings
WATCH: Parliament to allow MPs to participate virtually after contentious vote on hybrid sittings – Nov 26, 2021

A majority of members of Parliament have voted in favour of continuing hybrid sittings in the House of Commons until June 2023.

The motion put forward by government House leader passed with the support of NDP and Green members by a count of 177-144.

Hybrid sittings allow MPs to attend and participate in debate virtually as long as they are in Canada.

Trending Stories

Read more: Liberals propose another hybrid parliament year, Conservatives oppose

The Conservatives argued against continuing the practice, which was brought into place for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that other Canadians have returned to the workplace and that Parliament should be no different.

The Liberals say it’s important to allow MPs the flexibility to participate in House proceedings even if they’re sick, or unable to attend in person.

Story continues below advertisement

In a press conference announcing the motion, Mark Holland said “we’re still in a pandemic reality.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
House of Commons tagCanada News tagfederal politics tagCanada Politics tagcanadian parliament tagCanada political news tagfederal politics news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers