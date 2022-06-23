Menu

Sports

Canada’s Andreescu beats top-seeded Kasatkina in quarterfinal at Wimbledon warmup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 12:08 pm

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open.

The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory.

Read more: Bianca Andreescu learning from 2021 disappointment, hoping to bounce back on hardcourt

The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities.

The Canadian will face either fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania or sixth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

It will be Andreescu’s first appearance in a semifinal this season. The 2019 U.S. Open champion also reached the quarterfinals last month in Rome before falling to top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
