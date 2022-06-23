Corrections makes significant contraband bust at Collins Bay Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Over the course of three days in mid-June, members of Correctional Services Canada made a significant contraband bust during a recent search.

Seized items include more than 1,200 grams of tobacco, 546 grams of cannabis, 60 grams of cannabis concentrate, one gram of crystal meth, pills, weapons, and cell phones and accessories.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors,” a CSC news release stated.

