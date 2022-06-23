Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Corrections makes significant contraband bust at Collins Bay Institution

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 10:10 am
Correctional Services Canada says a contraband bust was made over the course of June 14-17. View image in full screen
Correctional Services Canada says a contraband bust was made over the course of June 14-17. Global News

Over the course of three days in mid-June, members of Correctional Services Canada made a significant contraband bust during a recent search.

Seized items include more than 1,200 grams of tobacco, 546 grams of cannabis, 60 grams of cannabis concentrate, one gram of crystal meth, pills, weapons, and cell phones and accessories.

Read more: Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers message to 10 Canadian universities, including Queen’s

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors,” a CSC news release stated.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University leading research into reducing concrete’s carbon footprint' Queen’s University leading research into reducing concrete’s carbon footprint
Queen’s University leading research into reducing concrete’s carbon footprint
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cannabis tagDrug Bust tagMeth tagCrystal Meth tagTobacco tagCorrections tagCSC tagContraband tagCorrectional Services Canada tagContraband bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers