Man dead after being shot in Mississauga alleyway

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Brittannia Road West at around 10 p.m.

Police said the victim was found shot outside an alleyway in a residential complex.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description has been released but a witness reported seeing someone running from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

– Media officer @OfficerCannon will be attending the scene by 11:15pm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 23, 2022

-Police will remain in the area w/ command centre throughout the night

– Homicide Bureau is now involved — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 23, 2022