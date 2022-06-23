Menu

Crime

Man dead after being shot in Mississauga alleyway

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 6:39 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Brittannia Road West at around 10 p.m.

Police said the victim was found shot outside an alleyway in a residential complex.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Police name victims of fatal Father’s Day ball shooting in Brampton

No suspect description has been released but a witness reported seeing someone running from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

