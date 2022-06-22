Police name victims of fatal Father’s Day ball shooting in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Police have named the victims of a fatal shooting in Brampton that took place outside a Father’s Day event.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a convention centre located near the Gateway Boulevard and Queen Street East intersection.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Kenroy Andre Benjamin, a 28-year-old man from Bolton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Sheldon Taylor, a 40-year-old man from Whitby, died in hospital.

An annual Father’s Day ball was underway at the Chandni Convention Centre when the double homicide took place and police said there were many people in the area at the time.

Richard Marshall, the general manager, said the incident took place in the parking lot.

Marshall said 36 security guards were on duty for the event. He said he believed security denied access to those involved in the incident before it took place.

Gunshots rang out “about four, five minutes” later, he said.

Peel police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation. The force has not shared any suspect information but says it believes the incident is isolated.