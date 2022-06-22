Calgary police seeking witnesses, CCTV after drive-by shooting in Greenview

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for help following a shooting in the Greenview neighbourhood.

Just before 4 p.m. on June 20, police received reports of shots being fired near the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E.

A woman driving a black Hyundai Tucson was stopped at a traffic light just north of the intersection.

Police said a white Toyota Highlander pulled up near the vehicle and an unknown man fired several shots at the black SUV before driving away.

Investigators found nine bullet casings at the scene and the area was closed to traffic for parts of Monday afternoon.

There were no reports from police of anyone being injured.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.