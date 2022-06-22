Menu

Canada

Boil water advisory issued in Pierrefonds-Roxboro: City of Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 8:54 pm
The City of Montreal issued a boil water advisory to certain affected residents on Wednesday evening.

The statement from the city says people living on Pierrefonds Boulevard between Saint-Charles Boulevard and de Nanterre Street are affected, as well as those living between Guillaume and Émile-Nelligan streets.

For a map of the addresses affected, visit here.

Trending Stories

Authorities say residents should boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming in any way, including for brushing teeth, until further notice.

The city says it is safe to use the water for showering.

