Quebec government to cover costs to become a lifeguard amid shortages

Empty lifeguard chairs are going to be a reality across the province this summer, according to statistics from the Quebec Lifesaving Society.

“We think we lack 500 (certified) national lifeguards and close to 1,500 assistant lifeguards,” said Raynald Hawkins, Lifesaving Society Quebec Executive Director.

All training programs were put on hold during the pandemic, leading to a lack of qualified lifeguards.

“That’s why some municipality took the decision to close their free swimming activities, or reduce the content of the hours,” said Hawkins.

The pool at the Olympic Park tried to offer children’s swimming classes this summer. However, even the largest aquatic centre in Canada faced difficulties recruiting instructors, and cancelled the lessons.

“All instructors are lifeguards, but not all lifeguards are instructors. So it’s very precise expertise that we need,” said Parc Olympic Spokesperson, Cedric Essiminy.

To try and avoid future shortages, Minister for Education, Isabelle Charest announced courses to become a lifeguard and instructor will be free.

In total they typically cost around $1,000 per person. Hawkins welcomes the news, saying the five-year program will reduce financial barriers.

“We are very sure we will increase the numbers of potential candidates and also potential numbers of lifeguards be ready to work during the seasons,” he said.

Not everyone is pleased with the government’s announcement.

“Already there are a lot of operators, whether it’s hoteliers or campgrounds, that have told us that they won’t be able to open their water facility this summer,” said Yves Juneau, Regroupement des parcs aquatiques du Québec CEO.

Juneau told Global News most companies in the tourism industry are already covering course fees to become a lifeguard. He would rather see requirements adapted to ensure water facilities can open this summer.

“We need to look at what’s enquired and the qualification and the certification process, the length, the age. Those are things that should be addressed,” said Juneau.

The Lifesaving Society is reminding swimmers to follow water safety tips. Especially with less lifeguards on deck this summer.