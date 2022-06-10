Toronto looking for more people to apply as lifeguards, swim instructors

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says that it is encouraging more qualified residents to apply to be lifeguards and swim instructors to ensure staffing levels are met for planned summer recreation programs.

It is also looking for people to apply as wading pool and aquatic program assistants. The city said youth as young as 14 can apply.

The city said it expects to employ 2,200 part-time recreation staff to support safe supervision of its swimming pools, wading pools and beach waterfront operations.

“The City continues to recruit and hire certified lifeguards and swim instructors, and encourages residents to take its many aquatic leadership courses to become certified,” officials said.

These 10 outdoor pools are expected to open for evenings and weekends as of Saturday, June 18.

Alex Duff Memorial Pool – 779 Crawford St.

Heron Park Community Centre – 292 Manse Rd.

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre – 23 Grandravine Dr.

McGregor Park Community Centre – 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Parkway Forest Community Centre – 59 Forest Manor Rd.

Pine Point Outdoor Pool – 15 Grierson Rd.

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool – 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

West Mall Outdoor Pool – 370 The West Mall

Monarch Park Outdoor Pool – 115 Felstead Ave.

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool – 375 Cedervale Ave.