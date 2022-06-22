Menu

Comments

Canada

Search for missing 14-year-old from Port Coquitlam comes to a tragic end

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 3:58 pm
Noelle O'Soup View image in full screen
Noelle O'Soup had been missing for more than a year. Coquitlam RCMP

The search for a missing teen has come to a tragic end.

Noelle ‘Elli’ O’Soup left her Port Coquitlam home without permission on May 12, 2021.

The 14-year-old has now been found dead in Vancouver, Coquitlam RCMP confirmed.

The Vancouver Police Department has taken over the investigation and Global News has reached out to them for more details.

Circumstances surrounding O’Soup’s death have not been released at this time and it is not known if her death is suspicious.

RCMP renew plea to locate missing Port Coquitlam teen – May 18, 2022

In January, RCMP released photos of a woman in order to determine if she had any connection to O’Soup.

The unidentified person had short black hair at the time the photos were released and was last seen in the area of Gateway Station in Surrey wearing a BC Ferries jacket and Bee-Clean reflective vest, dark pants and black shoes.

Further information about this woman has not been provided at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
