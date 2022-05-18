14-year-old Port Coquitlam teen has now been missing more than a year

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP will be speaking to the media Wednesday about a teen who has been missing for more than a year.

RCMP says 14-year-old Noelle ‘Elli’ O’Soup left her Port Coquitlam home without permission on May 12, 2021.

O’Soup was described as five-feet-six-inches tall and about 200 pounds with short black hair. However, police say her appearance may have changed in the past year.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with ‘LOVE’ in white letters on the front, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

In January, RCMP released photos of a woman in order to determine if she had any connection to O’Soup.

The unidentified person had short black hair at the time the photos were released and was last seen in the area of Gateway Station in Surrey wearing a BC Ferries jacket and Bee-Clean reflective vest, dark pants and black shoes.

View image in full screen Coquitlam RCMP would like to speak to this woman in connection with the disappearance of Noelle O’Soup. Coquitlam RCMP

O’Soup is known to frequent the Lower Mainland area and may be avoiding having her well-being checked, police said.

“No call is too small and every bit of information is significant,” Const. Deanna Law, a spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP, said in January.

