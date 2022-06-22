Edmonton signs 20-year wind and solar contracts as part of net-zero goal

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton signed two contracts for renewable energy that will start providing power in 2024 and prevent over 95,000 tonnes of carbon per year from entering the atmosphere.

Eighty per cent of the power created through these contracts is wind generated and 20 per cent of the power is solar generated.

Edmonton has a 20-year wind contract with Ontario-based Capstone Infrastructure Corporation to provide renewable attributes from approximately 270,000 MWh per year generated by the Wild Rose 2 Wind Farm, currently in development in Cypress County.

“This innovative partnership demonstrates how the renewable energy sector and municipalities can work together to drive the energy transition forward and help build a low-carbon future for Canada,” said David Eva, CEO of Capstone Infrastructure Corporation.

The city also has a 20-year solar contract with Alberta-based BluEarth Renewables of Calgary for renewable attributes of approximately 70,000 MWh per year.

“BluEarth was pleased to be involved in the well-run, rigorous tender process and we look forward to working with the City of Edmonton as they lead the way in climate change mitigation efforts,” said Grant Arnold, president and CEO of BluEarth Renewables.

“As an Alberta-based company, we are proud to once again demonstrate how renewables can take a larger role in the energy mix.”

BluEarth’s Wheatcrest Solar project, located in the Municipal District of Taber, will add an additional 50 MW to Alberta’s power grid when completed.

The agreements are part of Edmonton’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The green energy contracts mean the city will use 100 per cent renewable electricity for the next 20 years.

“Edmonton is stepping up and making the bold changes needed to meet our ambitious climate goals,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “We are leading by example to show that big organizations can make investments today that significantly reduce GHG emissions for years to come.

“These new wind and solar contracts are a great example of how the city can work with industry to reach a green energy future.”

Edmonton has set a goal of being carbon neutral in its corporate operations by 2040 and for the entire community to produce net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“The power generated by these contracts will prevent over 95,000 tonnes of carbon per year from entering the atmosphere and will add more capacity to Alberta’s power grid,” said Kent Snyder, branch manager for planning and environment services.

“As we transition to more electric vehicles on the road and less use of fossil fuels in vehicles, homes and industry, this will be crucial to meeting our climate change targets.”

