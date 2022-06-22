OPP seek federal offender on Canada-wide warrant

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of his long-term supervision order.
Simon Gares is described as a 41-year-old man, five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 177 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Gares is currently serving a longer-term supervision order as a result of a conviction for assault causing bodily harm.
Trending Stories
He is known to frequent the areas of Kingston and Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.
Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte celebrate Indigenous People’s Day
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments