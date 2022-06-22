OPP seek federal offender on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of his long-term supervision order.

Simon Gares is described as a 41-year-old man, five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 177 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Gares is currently serving a longer-term supervision order as a result of a conviction for assault causing bodily harm.

He is known to frequent the areas of Kingston and Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

