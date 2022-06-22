Menu

Crime

OPP seek federal offender on Canada-wide warrant

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 12:58 pm
Simon Gares is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent Toronto and Kingston. View image in full screen
Simon Gares is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to frequent Toronto and Kingston. OPP

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of his long-term supervision order.

Simon Gares is described as a 41-year-old man, five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 177 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Read more: Kingston Police warn of high risk offender release

Gares is currently serving a longer-term supervision order as a result of a conviction for assault causing bodily harm.

Trending Stories

He is known to frequent the areas of Kingston and Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

Click to play video: 'Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte celebrate Indigenous People’s Day' Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte celebrate Indigenous People’s Day
Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte celebrate Indigenous People’s Day
