Seven-year-old in Regina injured after series of collisions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service is investigating a series of collisions that took place Tuesday in which a seven-year-old child was injured.

Just past 8:30 a.m., several police units were dispatched to the 200 block of Dalgleish Drive after reports of a vehicle collision with injuries.

According to a press release, “the exact chronology of events is still subject to investigation, but it’s believed a truck, operated by an adult male, struck three parked vehicles and two fences,” Regina police said.

“Within this series of collisions, a child was struck and critically injured.”

Both the child and the truck driver were taken to hospital by EMS.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen At approximately 8:36 a.m. police were dispatched to the scene of the collision. Andrew Benson / Global News

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:49 More information unearthed about the GTA’s latest fatal domestic violence victim More information unearthed about the GTA’s latest fatal domestic violence victim