Teen swimmer missing near Buffalo Pound park, Sask. found

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the missing teen at Barney’s Beach near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead.

On June 17 around 5:30 p.m., RCMP received a report of a swimmer who was unaccounted for. An initial investigation indicated that five teenagers were walking and swimming in the water when the wind and waves swept one of them into the water.

The teen’s body was found in the water near the shoreline in the area where he was last seen.

His family have been notified, and RCMP stated “our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

RCMP wishes to thank members of the public who respected the directions and instruction of first responders over the last few days during the ongoing search.

