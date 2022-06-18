Menu

Investigations

RCMP searching for teen swept away at Barney’s Beach

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 7:24 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP is currently searching for the teenager. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP is currently searching for the teenager. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Moose Jaw, RCMP is searching for an unaccounted swimmer at Barney’s Beach near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday RCMP received a report of the unaccounted swimmer. An initial investigation indicated that five teenagers were walking and swimming in the water when the wind and waves swept one of them into the water, according to a news release.

The teen was not located immediately, police said.

Read more: Heat warnings announced as parts of Saskatchewan experience plus-30 temperatures

Moose Jaw RCMP, Moose Jaw Search and Rescue, STARS Air Ambulance and conservation officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch were all at the scene. The search continues for the missing teen.

The public is asked to avoid Barney’s Beach and to respect all direction given by first responders in the area.

