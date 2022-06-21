‘Honoured and humbled’: Andrea Horwath is undecided on running for mayor of Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Will she, or won’t she?

That continues to be the question regarding Andrea Horwath and a potential run at becoming Hamilton’s next mayor, following Fred Eisenberger’s announcement that he will not seek re-election.

Horwath, the departing leader of Ontario’s NDP, remained non-committal as she spoke with CHML’s Bill Kelly on Tuesday morning.

“I’m certainly honoured and humbled by the conversation that’s happening,” Horwath said of the speculation. “At this point, I haven’t landed, let’s put it that way.”

Horwath added that she still has “serious” responsibilities at Queen’s Park, including taking her seat as the re-elected MPP for Hamilton-Centre and helping with the transition to the NDP’s interim leader.

Aug. 19 is the deadline to be a nominated candidate for the 2022 municipal election.

“That date looms largely in my thoughts,” Horwath said.

There are currently three declared candidates in Hamilton’s mayoral race: former mayor and Liberal MP Bob Bratina; former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president Keanin Loomis; and Ejaz Butt.

Eisenberger said Monday that he would not seek a fourth, non-consecutive term.

At 69 years of age, Eisenberger said he can’t commit to having another four years in him, in a “24/7 scenario.”

He added that everything he’s been working on, whether it’s LRT or waterfront redevelopment, “is basically in progress.”

“We have warts like any other city,” Eisenberger said. “But the progress has been palpable.”