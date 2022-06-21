Menu

Politics

‘Honoured and humbled’: Andrea Horwath is undecided on running for mayor of Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 21, 2022 12:19 pm
Departing Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has not decided if she will run for mayor in Hamilton's 2022 municipal election. View image in full screen
Departing Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has not decided if she will run for mayor in Hamilton's 2022 municipal election. Global News

Will she, or won’t she?

That continues to be the question regarding Andrea Horwath and a potential run at becoming Hamilton’s next mayor, following Fred Eisenberger’s announcement that he will not seek re-election.

Read more: Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger not seeking re-election in 2022

Horwath, the departing leader of Ontario’s NDP, remained non-committal as she spoke with CHML’s Bill Kelly on Tuesday morning.

“I’m certainly honoured and humbled by the conversation that’s happening,” Horwath said of the speculation. “At this point, I haven’t landed, let’s put it that way.”

Horwath added that she still has “serious” responsibilities at Queen’s Park, including taking her seat as the re-elected MPP for Hamilton-Centre and helping with the transition to the NDP’s interim leader.

Read more: Hamilton chamber of commerce exec Keanin Loomis resigns, set to run for mayor

Aug. 19 is the deadline to be a nominated candidate for the 2022 municipal election.

“That date looms largely in my thoughts,” Horwath said.

There are currently three declared candidates in Hamilton’s mayoral race: former mayor and Liberal MP Bob Bratina; former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president Keanin Loomis; and Ejaz Butt.

Read more: Former Hamilton mayor Bob Bratina is on board to run for top job in October vote

Eisenberger said Monday that he would not seek a fourth, non-consecutive term.

At 69 years of age, Eisenberger said he can’t commit to having another four years in him, in a “24/7 scenario.”

He added that everything he’s been working on, whether it’s LRT or waterfront redevelopment, “is basically in progress.”

“We have warts like any other city,” Eisenberger said. “But the progress has been palpable.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Andrea Horwath tagontario ndp tagFred Eisenberger tagHamilton mayor tagHamilton municipal election tag2022 municipal election tag

