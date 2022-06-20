Traffic disrupted on Edmonton Trail as police respond to shooting in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Edmonton Trail was closed to traffic on Monday afternoon after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Calgary police said the shooting, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 3:50 p.m., around Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E.

Police did not say how the vehicles were involved.

Several blocks in the area were closed throughout the afternoon as police investigated the situation and police asked members of the public to avoid the area.

As of Monday evening, police said it did not appear that anyone was injured as a result of the shooting.

Due to a police incident, several roads around Edmonton Trail and 36 Ave N.E. may be blocked or partially blocked. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternatives routes.#yyc #yycroads #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 20, 2022

