Crime

Traffic disrupted on Edmonton Trail as police respond to shooting in northeast Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 9:23 pm
Calgary police said the shooting, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 3:50 p.m., around Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E., on June 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police said the shooting, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 3:50 p.m., around Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E., on June 20, 2022. Global News.

A stretch of Edmonton Trail was closed to traffic on Monday afternoon after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Calgary police said the shooting, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 3:50 p.m., around Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E.

Police did not say how the vehicles were involved.

Several blocks in the area were closed throughout the afternoon as police investigated the situation and police asked members of the public to avoid the area.

As of Monday evening, police said it did not appear that anyone was injured as a result of the shooting.

