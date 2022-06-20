Menu

Crime

Dauphin, Man., traffic stop leads to meth seizure, discovery of wanted man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 4:34 pm
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

A 40-year-old man is in custody after a traffic stop in Dauphin, Man., led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and more, Manitoba RCMP said.

The vehicle was stopped on Vermillion Place in Dauphin around 3:15 p.m., and police said they discovered the passenger was wanted on two outstanding warrants for meth trafficking and firearms offences.

A search of the man’s backpack turned up 157 grams of meth, five grams of cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Trending Stories

Police said the man is now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, and possessing property obtained by crime.

That’s on top of the previous charges, in which meth was seized on two separate occasions.

