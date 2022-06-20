Manitoba government gives $750,000 to new veterinary outreach program

Send this page to someone via email

The province is giving $750,000 to a new veterinary outreach program spearheaded by the Winnipeg Humane Society.

Over the course of five years, the One Health Program will create better care opportunities for animals in remote and Indigenous communities.

“We strive to build long-term relationships with communities across Manitoba; our goal is to build trust, learn and reconcile, and co-create and deliver community-engaged One Health programming,” said Jessica Miller, CEO, Winnipeg Humane Society.

“It is important we focus on the link between animal and human health and well-being. Launching a program like this is not something one organization can do alone. It is only through our many allies and partners we have been able to bring this to fruition.”

The program is still being developed by Manitoba’s Office of the Chief Veterinarian, Winnipeg Humane Society, Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association and others.

According to Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere, the program recognizes the link between animal health and human well-being.

“The health of animals and people is interconnected, perhaps more than many people realize,” said Dr. Scott Zaari, Manitoba’s chief veterinary officer.

“This program will support the best outcomes possible for companion animals in remote communities, which also supports the health and safety of the people and the community.”

Minister Lagimodiere says the program will focus on community engagement and reconciliation while collaborating with Indigenous communities to provide access to affordable veterinary care.

