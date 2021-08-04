Menu

Environment

Manitoba’s first vet hospital for wildlife opens

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 12:42 pm
A river otter receiving treatment at Wildlife Haven. View image in full screen
A river otter receiving treatment at Wildlife Haven. Wildlife Haven / Instagram

A Manitoba non-profit geared toward caring for injured, sick and orphaned animals has opened the province’s first veterinary hospital for wildlife.

Ile-Des-Chênes-based Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre announced the opening of the newly accredited Wildlife Veterinary Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Read more: Humans self-isolating due to coronavirus a ‘bonanza’ for Manitoba wildlife

The facility, which will employ a full-time licensed vet, also features diagnostic equipment and an operating room to help get animals back on the road to recovery and eventually back into the wild.

Wildlife Haven said the addition of the hospital is expected to significantly increase survival rates among the animals they take in — which has included 2,300 patients so far in 2021 alone.

Wildlife, pets cared for during wildfires by Manitoba organization – Jul 25, 2021

 

