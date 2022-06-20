2 people taken to hospital after stabbing reported in Oshawa: police

Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Oshawa.
In a series of tweets, Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred at a park in the Adelaide Avenue East and Harmony Road North area.
Officers said two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.
The other person was taken to a local hospital.
According to police, one person is in custody, and officers are searching for a second male suspect.
Officers said it appears as though this was an “isolated incident,” and said there is “no concern for public safety.”
