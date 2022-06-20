Menu

Crime

2 people taken to hospital after stabbing reported in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:48 pm
Police are investigating after a stabbing in Oshawa left two people with injuries. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a stabbing in Oshawa left two people with injuries. Durham Regional Police / Twitter

Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Oshawa.

In a series of tweets, Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred at a park in the Adelaide Avenue East and Harmony Road North area.

Officers said two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after stabbing in Oshawa leaves man with serious injuries

The other person was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, one person is in custody, and officers are searching for a second male suspect.

Officers said it appears as though this was an “isolated incident,” and said there is “no concern for public safety.”

