2 people taken to hospital after stabbing reported in Oshawa: police

Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Oshawa.

In a series of tweets, Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred at a park in the Adelaide Avenue East and Harmony Road North area.

Officers said two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The other person was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, one person is in custody, and officers are searching for a second male suspect.

Officers said it appears as though this was an “isolated incident,” and said there is “no concern for public safety.”

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety. One party taken to a Toronto trauma centre and the other has been taken to a local hospital. Both males have non-life threatening injuries. Further to follow. pic.twitter.com/TBB3gyCDuo — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 20, 2022