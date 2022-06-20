Police seek to identify suspect after stabbing in Oshawa leaves man with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 2:30 a.m., an officer was approached in a parking lot by a man who said he had been stabbed.

Police said the 34-year-old man from Oshawa suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in an apartment on Colborne Street.

According to police, the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police said there are “no suspect descriptors at this time.”

“Investigators continue to look for a suspect in this incident and the investigation is ongoing,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.