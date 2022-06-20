Arrest made for stabbing following altercation at Peterborough restaurant: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested after a stabbing incident early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 a.m., officers were on a call for service in front of a restaurant in the area of George Street North and Charlotte Street when two men ran past the officers and into the restaurant.

Police say as officers entered the restaurant, they noticed one of the men of had been stabbed by the other during a physical altercation.

Paramedics attended but the victim declined medical attention, police said.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, police said.

