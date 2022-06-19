Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 shot, 1 stabbed in Clarington, Ont.: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 9:50 am
Two people were shot and another stabbed overnight in Clarington. View image in full screen
Two people were shot and another stabbed overnight in Clarington. Global News via Colin Williamson

A violent night in Clarington left two people with gunshot wounds and a third person with injuries after a stabbing.

Durham Regional Police said the incident took place in the area of Newtonville Road and Concession Road 4 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to a call of an armed person and arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds and a third who had been “grazed by a bullet.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Man sent to hospital following overnight Oshawa stabbing: police

The two were taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were on the scene, a fourth man arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. He also had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released details on any suspects and asked anyone with information or cellphone footage to come forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagDurham Regional Police tagclarington tagdrp tagDurham shooting tagConcession Road 4 tagNewtonville Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers