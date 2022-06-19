2 shot, 1 stabbed in Clarington, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A violent night in Clarington left two people with gunshot wounds and a third person with injuries after a stabbing.

Durham Regional Police said the incident took place in the area of Newtonville Road and Concession Road 4 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to a call of an armed person and arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds and a third who had been “grazed by a bullet.”

The two were taken to a trauma centre in the Toronto area with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were on the scene, a fourth man arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. He also had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released details on any suspects and asked anyone with information or cellphone footage to come forward.