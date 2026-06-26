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Crime

Ontario teen accused of intoxicating and sexually assaulting 2 girls

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 1:57 pm
2 min read
A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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Disturbing content warning: This story contains details of sexual assault allegations involving minors that some readers may find disturbing.

The Windsor Police Service has charged a 15-year-old Ontario boy after police said two girls were sexually assaulted and a third girl was physically assaulted in a home in Windsor, Ont.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a home in the 1500 block of Moy Avenue, Windsor police said in a news release.

Three girls, aged 11, 13, and 16, met with a 15-year-old male suspect at Lanspeary Park and then accompanied him to the house, according to police.

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Once at the house, police allege the suspect forcibly gave alcohol to all three girls.

Police said the 15-year-old suspect then sexually assaulted the 11-year-old victim.

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“The 16-year-old victim, who had become heavily impaired, was then taken to a separate room and sexually assaulted as well,” the release said.

The 13-year-old girl tried to intervene at some point during the assault, and the suspect pushed her out of the room and “locked or blocked the door,” according to police.

Police said the two girls eventually intervened, and all three victims were able to escape from the house.

A witness who saw the girls called police.

Patrol officers arrived at the scene and identified the suspect, who was arrested at a park in the area of Hall Avenue and Shepherd Avenue.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, one count of forcible confinement and three counts of assault.

A 37-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Her identity cannot be released, as doing so could identify the youth accused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service or the child abuse and sexual assault unit.

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