Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Home prices in Canada’s suburbs outpaced downtown areas during pandemic, study finds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'The housing market begins to soften' The housing market begins to soften
WATCH: The housing market begins to soften – Jun 13, 2022

New research shows house prices in Canada’s suburbs grew faster than in downtown areas during the pandemic as remote work spurred a preference for bigger homes.

The Bank of Canada says in a study released today that the closure of many downtown services coupled with a desire for more living space increased demand and prices for homes in suburban areas during the pandemic.

The central bank says this shift weakened the so-called proximity premium typically associated with homes in more urban areas, which tend to be more expensive due to scarce land, shorter commutes and better access to services.

Trending Stories

Read more: How much will home prices drop as interest rates rise? Depends where you live

The research shows that while house prices increased strongly in most neighbourhoods during the pandemic, the growth was strongest in the suburbs.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the bank says the real estate price gap between Canada’s suburbs and downtown areas, already narrowing steadily pre-pandemic, shrank considerably.

Yet the bank warns that if the preference shift is temporary, house prices in the suburbs could face downward pressure.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Home prices tagcanada home prices tagCanada housing prices tagcanada suburb home prices tagcanada suburb house prices tagcanada suburb prices tagcanada suburb real estate tagcanada suburbs tagreal esyaye tagsuburb home prices tagsuburb real estate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers