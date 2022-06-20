New Memorial Cup point system announced hours before 2022 tournament begins

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Hockey League announced a new point system for the Memorial Cup hours before the start of the 2022 tournament.

Teams will now earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss during the six-game round-robin portion of the tournament.

Previously, teams were awarded two points for a win and no points for a loss, regardless of whether the game went to overtime.

The CHL also announced that sudden-death overtime will be played in a 3-on-3 format in 20-minute periods during the round robin.

Overtime for tiebreakers and playoff games will be 5-on-5.

The major junior hockey tournament — which sees a team from a host city take on the champions of the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — is making its return after the last two editions were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is set to begin Monday night, with the host Saint John Sea Dogs taking on the OHL-champion Hamilton Bulldogs. The Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) and Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) round out the competition.

