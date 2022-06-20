Menu

Sports

New Memorial Cup point system announced hours before 2022 tournament begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'CHL President talks Memorial Cup with Global News Morning' CHL President talks Memorial Cup with Global News Morning
WATCH ABOVE: We check in with CHL President Dan MacKenzie to get a preview of all the action on and off the ice at the Memorial Cup in Saint John next week.

The Canadian Hockey League announced a new point system for the Memorial Cup hours before the start of the 2022 tournament.

Teams will now earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss during the six-game round-robin portion of the tournament.

Read more: Biggest prize in major junior hockey once again up for grabs as Memorial Cup returns

Previously, teams were awarded two points for a win and no points for a loss, regardless of whether the game went to overtime.

The CHL also announced that sudden-death overtime will be played in a 3-on-3 format in 20-minute periods during the round robin.

Overtime for tiebreakers and playoff games will be 5-on-5.

Read more: Edmonton Oil Kings players aim to cement legacy as ‘special group’ at Memorial Cup tournament

The major junior hockey tournament — which sees a team from a host city take on the champions of the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — is making its return after the last two editions were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is set to begin Monday night, with the host Saint John Sea Dogs taking on the OHL-champion Hamilton Bulldogs. The Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) and Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) round out the competition.

Saint John all set to host 2022 Memorial Cup
Saint John all set to host 2022 Memorial Cup
© 2022 The Canadian Press
