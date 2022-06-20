Motorcyclist killed in collision north of Edmonton

A 54-year-old woman is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle north of Edmonton on Sunday.
The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on Highway 44 and Township Road 594, just south of Westlock, Alta.
In a news release Monday morning, Westlock RCMP said the driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old woman from Barrhead, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to RCMP.
Highway 44 was closed to traffic for several hours on Sunday afternoon while RCMP conducted their investigation.
RCMP did not release further details about the crash.
