Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in collision north of Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 12:41 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

A 54-year-old woman is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle north of Edmonton on Sunday.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on Highway 44 and Township Road 594, just south of Westlock, Alta.

Read more: Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020

In a news release Monday morning, Westlock RCMP said the driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old woman from Barrhead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to RCMP.

Highway 44 was closed to traffic for several hours on Sunday afternoon while RCMP conducted their investigation.

Click to play video: 'Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020' Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020
Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021

RCMP did not release further details about the crash.

