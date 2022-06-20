Motorcyclist killed in collision north of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 54-year-old woman is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle north of Edmonton on Sunday.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on Highway 44 and Township Road 594, just south of Westlock, Alta.

In a news release Monday morning, Westlock RCMP said the driver of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old woman from Barrhead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to RCMP.

Highway 44 was closed to traffic for several hours on Sunday afternoon while RCMP conducted their investigation.

1:59 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021

RCMP did not release further details about the crash.

Advertisement