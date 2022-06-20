5th arrest made in Alex Tobin homicide case in Omemee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of Alexander Tobin in Omemee, Ont., a village east of Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OPP late Monday morning, investigators arrested Clinton McDonald, 29, of Pickering, Ont., and charged him with accessory after the fact to murder.

The accused was arrested in Toronto without incident, police said.

“This remains an ongoing investigation,” OPP stated.

The 18-year-old Tobin was found shot to death in his downtown apartment on King Street on Feb. 18, 2020.

At the time of the incident, witnesses reported that two suspects were seen fleeing the building and then got away in a vehicle on Highway 7.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of their investigation, OPP have released dashcam footage of the two suspects, along with a video from March 3, 2020, depicting three males at Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan. OPP believe the individuals attempted to burn several items of clothes that investigators believe were worn by the suspects on the day of the shooting.

In May 2022, OPP made four arrests in the investigation:

Jeremy Brown, 26, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Dawson Tullock, 21, of Oshawa, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Jordan Brown, 31, and Oswald Brown, 76, both of Ajax, Ont., were each charged with two counts of party to the offence of failure to comply with release conditions. They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 23.

OPP say a $50,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Tobin’s death.

Anyone with information can call the OPP’s dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Advertisement