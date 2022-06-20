Menu

Canada

CN Rail signals, communications employees walk off job across Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 6:53 am
A CN Rail locomotive pulls auto carrier cars in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
A CN Rail locomotive pulls auto carrier cars in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which represents about 750 Canadian National Railway Co. employees, says signal and communication workers have walked off the job across the country.

IBEW’s Steve Martin confirmed in a text that workers are legally on strike as of 11 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The IBEW gave a 72-hour strike notice Wednesday morning.

Read more: Potential strike looms with CN Rail signals, communications employees

CN did not confirm that workers had gone on strike, but spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says the company has implemented an “operational contingency plan,” adding that operations are continuing “safely and at normal levels.”

The Montreal-based company says it continues to encourage the union to resolve sticking points on wages and benefits through binding arbitration.

CN went through an eight-day strike by more than 3,000 workers represented by Teamsters Canada in November 2019 that halted shipments and disrupted industries across the country.

CN hauls more than 300 million tonnes of commodities and consumer goods across the continent each year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
