CN Rail train carrying coal derails near Lytton, B.C, causes minor fire

A train derailed east of Lytton, B.C., Saturday causing a minor fire in the area.
A CN Rail spokesperson says preliminary information indicates that approximately 15 railcars containing coal have derailed, spilling some of their contents.
The accident caused a minor fire, which the spokesperson said did not represent a danger to public safety and was extinguished. No injuries were reported and no dangerous goods are involved.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
