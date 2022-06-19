CN Rail train carrying coal derails near Lytton, B.C, causes minor fire

Send this page to someone via email

A train derailed east of Lytton, B.C., Saturday causing a minor fire in the area.

A CN Rail spokesperson says preliminary information indicates that approximately 15 railcars containing coal have derailed, spilling some of their contents.

The accident caused a minor fire, which the spokesperson said did not represent a danger to public safety and was extinguished. No injuries were reported and no dangerous goods are involved.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.