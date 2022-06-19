Menu

Canada

CN Rail train carrying coal derails near Lytton, B.C, causes minor fire

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 2:49 pm
FILE - A CN Rail spokesperson says preliminary information indicates that approximately 15 railcars containing coal have derailed, spilling some of their contents. View image in full screen
FILE - A CN Rail spokesperson says preliminary information indicates that approximately 15 railcars containing coal have derailed, spilling some of their contents.

A train derailed east of Lytton, B.C., Saturday causing a minor fire in the area.

A CN Rail spokesperson says preliminary information indicates that approximately 15 railcars containing coal have derailed, spilling some of their contents.

Read more: Federal government gives $77 million for new fire-resistant buildings in Lytton, B.C.

The accident caused a minor fire, which the spokesperson said did not represent a danger to public safety and was extinguished. No injuries were reported and no dangerous goods are involved.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Read more: Potential strike looms with CN Rail signals, communications employees

