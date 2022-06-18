Senior dies after being hit by car in Vaughan, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A senior has died after being hit by a car in Vaughan on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police responded to a call around 10:56 a.m. in a parking lot to the south of Highway 7 by Woodstream Boulevard, the force told Global News.

An 80-year-old woman was hit by a car, which remained on scene, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman’s next of kin has been notified and drivers were warned to avoid the area.

Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in a parking lot south of Highway 7 W on Woodstream Bv #Vaughan. Please avoid the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 18, 2022

