Traffic

Senior dies after being hit by car in Vaughan, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 1:42 pm
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A senior has died after being hit by a car in Vaughan on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police responded to a call around 10:56 a.m. in a parking lot to the south of Highway 7 by Woodstream Boulevard, the force told Global News.

An 80-year-old woman was hit by a car, which remained on scene, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman’s next of kin has been notified and drivers were warned to avoid the area.

