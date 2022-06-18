Senior dies after being hit by car in Vaughan, police say

A senior has died after being hit by a car in Vaughan on Saturday morning.
York Regional Police responded to a call around 10:56 a.m. in a parking lot to the south of Highway 7 by Woodstream Boulevard, the force told Global News.
An 80-year-old woman was hit by a car, which remained on scene, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman’s next of kin has been notified and drivers were warned to avoid the area.
