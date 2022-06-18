Man sent to hospital following overnight Oshawa stabbing: police

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Oshawa.
In a press release, Durham Regional Police said they responded to a call in the Grandview Street North and Rossland Road East area of Oshawa around 12:25 a.m Saturday.
Police found a 28-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect is described as between 16 and 21 years old and around five foot, seven inches tall. He has shoulder-length brown or white hair and was wearing sweatpants and a grey hoodie, police said.
The suspect fled the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.
