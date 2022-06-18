Menu

Crime

Man sent to hospital following overnight Oshawa stabbing: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 10:05 am
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Oshawa.

In a press release, Durham Regional Police said they responded to a call in the Grandview Street North and Rossland Road East area of Oshawa around 12:25 a.m Saturday.

Police found a 28-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

2 males critically injured after being shot, unclear if incidents related: Durham police

The suspect is described as between 16 and 21 years old and around five foot, seven inches tall. He has shoulder-length brown or white hair and was wearing sweatpants and a grey hoodie, police said.

The suspect fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.

