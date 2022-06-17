Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. marks one year since removing Sir John A. Macdonald statue

By Megan King Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. marks one year since removing Sir John A. MacDonald statue' Kingston, Ont. marks one year since removing Sir John A. MacDonald statue
WATCH: Saturday will mark the one year anniversary since the Sir John A. Macdonald statue at City Park was taken down.

It will be one year to the day on Saturday that the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from City Park and placed in storage.

The statue was taken down after a 12-day, round-the-clock protest at the statue’s location in the park.

Lisa Cadue, a Mohawk woman was one of those protesters calling for the statue’s removal.

“I was tired of people saying that they didn’t feel comfortable in their own skin in Kingston because every time they would go to take their parents that were here from out of town for walks while they’re doing their treatments here, it was a flashback. It’s like PTSD, it just slaps you in the face,” said Cadue.

Read more: Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed from Kingston’s City Park

Story continues below advertisement

Cadue says she feels the municipal council is making an effort to address issues like colonization.

Trending Stories

“We have an Indigenous market now every Sunday down at market square. That shows, you know, they are doing stuff for our people. It takes time and we’ve got time. We’ve got patience”  said Cadue.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson says the focus on addressing the needs of the city’s Indigenous residents goes beyond the statue’s removal.

“You know, there’s all kinds of debate and discussion about a statue, but I also heard from Indigenous residents that said, ‘What we really need to talk about is housing and social services and cultural supports,’ and so I think that’s really where our focus has been,” Paterson told Global Kingston.

Read more: Mayor discusses fate of other references to Sir John A. Macdonald in Kingston

Paterson says after extensive community consultation, the plan to relocate the Macdonald statue to the Cataraqui Cemetery still stands.

“It’s really full steam ahead with the decision that council made last year, but on the cemetery’s timeline,” said Paterson.

Paterson estimates the statue probably won’t be installed in the Cataraqui Cemetery until 2023.

Kingston tagnews tagProtests tagAnniversary tagSir John A. Macdonald tagCity Park tagStatue tagReconcilliation tag

