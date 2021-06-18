Menu

Canada

Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed from Kingston’s City Park

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Sir John A statue removed from Kingston’s City Park' Sir John A statue removed from Kingston’s City Park
WATCH: Following a vote from City Council, crews arrived bright and early to remove the Sir John A MacDonald statue from Kingston's City Park.

As the Friday morning sun was coming up, the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was coming down.

Kingston city council voted 12-1 in favour of removing the statue from City Park.

Read more: Kingston council votes to move Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Park location

The decision comes in the wake of the horrific discovery of 215 Indigenous children found in unmarked burial sites outside a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., a school system that Macdonald was instrumental in facilitating.

“Now our people can heal, all those residential school survivors can heal, all those 60’s Scoop people can finally heal.” Kingston resident Lisa Cadue said.

The statue was officially taken down by city crews at approximately 9 a.m., and is being carried away from City Park on a flatbed truck.

Council decided to stash the statue in storage for the time being, and could potentially relocate it to Macdonald’s gravesite in Cataraqui Cemetery.

As for what will go up in its place as City Park, there’s no plan put in place yet.

“We want to see a memorial to indigenous people and the trauma’s that we’ve been through.” Kingston resident, Susan DeLisle said.

Read more: Kingston public school board votes to change École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School name

Along with the statue, Ecole Sir John A. Macdonald Public School will be removing Macdonald’s name from the school at the end of June, and will begin the renaming process at the beginning of the next school year.

