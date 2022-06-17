Calgary planning return to in-person Canada Day celebrations for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Canada Day will be returning to in-person celebrations following two years of distanced and pared-back festivities.

And for 2022, three new locations have been added from prior years.

Fort Calgary will host an Indigenous showcase and powwow. Orange Shirt Society founder Phyllis Webstad will be part of the education and reconciliation program, set to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A stage featuring an all-Canadian lineup of musicians will also be at Fort Calgary, with acts playing from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sloan headlining at 9:45 p.m.

The Olympic Plaza stage will feature live outdoor ArtsXpeditions performances during the day, including jazz, Afro-fusion, hip-hop, country and other genres.

St. Patrick’s Island Park rounds out the new city-sponsored venues, with family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day’s festivities are designed to reflect the diversity of the country’s many cultures, which Mayor Jyoti Gondek said was Canada’s strength.

“As we reflect on our past, we remember the people whose achievements are etched in the history books. At the same time, we also must look at the perspectives that have been excluded from history to further our truth and reconciliation commitment,” she said in a statement. “I encourage you to take part in the city’s largest annual celebration as we honour our past and move forward together to embrace Canada’s exciting future.”

A fireworks show will be the day’s finale at the Municipal Building on Macleod Trail S.E. Campus-community radio station CJSW will provide the soundtrack to the pyrotechnics at 11 p.m., preceded by a blessing from Stoney Nakoda Elder Cindy Daniels and a message from Gondek.

The East Village Street Fair featuring local vendors will also be running during the day.

People looking to volunteer at the many events are encouraged to sign up on the city’s website.