Cape Breton retiree wins big with $1 million Lotto Max prize

A Cape Breton retiree says he can breathe easier now that he’s won $1 million.

According to a release from Atlantic Lottery, Joe MacLean of Marion Bridge was having second thoughts after he decided to retire in May.

“After I was off a week or two, I was questioning if I did the right thing or not,” he said. “I wondered if things were going to be too tight or not but then I had this good fortune.”

The release said MacLean won the Maxmillions prize on the June 3 Lotto Max draw. Maxmillions are additional $1-million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot hits $50 million.

MacLean said he used to buy tickets more often but he doesn’t as much anymore — but his sister suggested he buy a ticket this time.

“I heard there was a winner, but I still thought there was something wrong with the machine when I checked the ticket at the store,” MacLean said. “Then the attendant was patting me on the shoulders.”

He said he intends to be cautious with his winnings, using them to have a more comfortable retirement and sharing with family members.

“While MacLean never thought much about travelling before, he is now considering escaping the cold Atlantic Canadian winters to go somewhere warmer,” the release added.

The ticket happened to be purchased at Church’s Valufoods in Marion Bridge — which now has a second connection to good fortune and big prizes.

It’s the same store that Nova Scotia 23-time Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach was seen visiting back in May, saying she was “back in the homeland.”

According to the release, Roach is the great niece of the store’s owners.

It said the seller of the ticket will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.