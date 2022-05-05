Mattea Roach makes it win No. 23 on Jeopardy!, but needed a big comeback

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach has won her 23rd Jeopardy! game, but not without giving her fans a big scare.

The nail-biting episode Thursday night had people on Twitter saying they were on the edge of their seats, and admitting they were “too emotionally invested” in her success.

The game all came down to the Final Jeopardy! round, which was just between Roach and Sarah Snider, a middle school humanities teacher from Fishers, IN. Roach had $13,000 going into the final clue, while Sinder had $22,600.

T.J. Lovejoy from Chandler, AZ was in the red entering the final round and wasn’t eligible to play.

Roach answered the final clue about Citizen Kane correctly, while Snider did not.

Story continues below advertisement

That earned the reigning champion another $25,999 USD, and her 23rd win.

Her total winnings has now reached $560,983 USD.

Roach has the fifth-longest streak in Jeopardy! history, and will need 32 wins to knock James Holzhauer out of the fourth-place spot.

During the interview portion, host Ken Jennings asked Roach about being a Haligonian and wanted to know where her favourite Canadian spot was.

Roach revealed it was the Cape Breton Highlands National Park, around Ingonish, where her mother is from originally.

Coincidentally, Roach tweeted a photo of herself in Cape Breton on Thursday, posing in front of a sign at the local grocery store that was celebrating her success.

The 23-year-old said she is “back in the homeland” currently, and paying a visit to her “earliest hardcore supporters.”

Roach began taping her appearances on the game show back in January.

She will be on Friday night’s episode to try and win her 24th game.

Back in the homeland so I had to pay a visit to some of my earliest hardcore supporters! pic.twitter.com/cOJw8ehi6L — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) May 5, 2022

Advertisement