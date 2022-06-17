Menu

Crime

Expert tells Ottawa inquest that it’s possible to change people engaged in abusive behaviour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 11:06 am
Basil Borutski (back) leaves in a police vehicle after appearing at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont. on Sept. 23, 2015. A coroner's inquest is hearing that police could not trace where Basil Borutski got access to the shotgun that he used to kill two of the three women he murdered on the same day in 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
An expert in family violence prevention and intervention is telling a coroner’s inquest that it is possible to change some people who engage in abusive behaviour.

Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam were killed on their properties in the Ottawa Valley by a man who had a known history of violence against women.

All three murders took place within an hour of each other on Sept. 22, 2015.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering several ways to prevent future deaths and protect victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

Read more: Victim services worker tried to warn woman about Borutski on day of murder

Dr. Katreena Scott, a psychologist and professor at Western University, says there is clear evidence from multiple sources and across several countries that a significant portion of men who engage in abusive behaviour at one point do not continue once this behaviour has been identified.

She says this kind of behaviour can be identified in various ways such as through a police report, a survey or interview that inquires about whether or not there’s been abusive behaviour, or counselling.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
