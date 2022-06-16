Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 2 closed near Morinville after 3-vehicle collision

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 8:58 pm
A collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and Township Road 554/Cardiff Road near Morinville, Alta. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. View image in full screen
A collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and Township Road 554/Cardiff Road near Morinville, Alta. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Global 1 news helicopter

Highway 2 just south of Morinville, Alta., was blocked off after a three-vehicle collision Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Township Road 554/Cardiff Road, about 12 kilometres north of St. Albert.

511 Alberta said around 5:30 p.m. That emergency crews were on scene and the road was closed.

Drivers were told to expect major delays and consider taking a different route to get around the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

A flatbed tow truck and two other passenger vehicles appeared to be involved in the collision on the highway north of Edmonton.

Trending Stories

The Global 1 news helicopter could see firefighter and police on scene around 6:30 p.m., redirecting traffic.

RCMP confirmed three vehicles were involved but as of publishing, did not have any other details.

— More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagAlberta RCMP tagAlberta roads tagHighway 2 tagMorinville tagMorinville RCMP tagHighway 2 Alberta tagAlberta serious collision tagMorinville Collision tagCardiff Road tagMorinville Highway 2 crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers