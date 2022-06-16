Highway 2 closed near Morinville after 3-vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 2 just south of Morinville, Alta., was blocked off after a three-vehicle collision Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Township Road 554/Cardiff Road, about 12 kilometres north of St. Albert.

511 Alberta said around 5:30 p.m. That emergency crews were on scene and the road was closed.

Drivers were told to expect major delays and consider taking a different route to get around the scene.

A flatbed tow truck and two other passenger vehicles appeared to be involved in the collision on the highway north of Edmonton.

The Global 1 news helicopter could see firefighter and police on scene around 6:30 p.m., redirecting traffic.

RCMP confirmed three vehicles were involved but as of publishing, did not have any other details.

